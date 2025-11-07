Leadership Transition at Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd. ( (IN:GESHIP) ) has provided an announcement.

Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd. announced a significant leadership change as Mr. K. M. Sheth steps down as Chairman due to age-related reasons, effective November 09, 2025. Mr. Sheth, who has been with the company since 1952, will be honored with the title of ‘Chairman Emeritus’ for his extraordinary contributions to the company and the Indian maritime industry. His son, Mr. Bharat K. Sheth, currently the Deputy Chairman and Managing Director, will take over as Chairman and Managing Director, ensuring continuity in leadership and strategic direction for the company.

Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd. is India’s largest private sector shipping company, known for its sound governance, professional excellence, and financial prudence. The company operates in the maritime industry, focusing on shipping services and has built a strong reputation under the leadership of its long-serving chairman.

