Leadership Transition at China Zheshang Bank

An update from China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2016) ) is now available.

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Lu Jianqiang from his roles as executive director, chairman, and other key positions due to age. His departure will not disrupt the board’s operations or quorum. Mr. Chen Haiqiang has been appointed as the acting chairman and authorized representative, ensuring continuity in leadership and strategic direction. The bank expressed gratitude for Mr. Lu’s contributions, highlighting his role in strengthening governance and advancing business operations.

More about China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint-stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the banking industry. It focuses on providing financial services and products, with a market presence on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 11,799,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$105.9B

