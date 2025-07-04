Leadership Changes at China Isotope & Radiation Corporation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. ( (HK:1763) ) has provided an announcement.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation announced the resignation of Mr. Han Yongjiang as an executive director and chairman, effective July 4, 2025, due to work adjustments. Mr. Han has been credited with significant contributions to the company’s strategic implementation and sustainable development. The company plans to elect a new chairman promptly. Additionally, the board proposed the appointment of Mr. Xiao Yafei as an executive director, subject to shareholder approval. Mr. Xiao, with extensive experience in management and international market expansion, has been recognized for his achievements in promoting growth and innovation in the nuclear and new energy sectors. His appointment is expected to bolster the company’s strategic direction and operational excellence.

More about China Isotope & Radiation Corp.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation operates in the nuclear technology sector, focusing on isotope and radiation applications. The company is involved in the development and production of nuclear medicine, nuclear medical equipment, and other related technologies, aiming to enhance its market presence through innovation and strategic investments.

Average Trading Volume: 502,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.86B

