Leadership Changes and Legal Shifts at Safety Shot, Inc.

Safety Shot (SHOT) just unveiled an update.

Safety Shot, Inc. has undergone significant executive changes; Brian S. John stepped down as CEO to become an advisor with a potential 3-month extension, while Jarrett Boon took over as CEO with substantial experience including a successful stint at LifeLock. Danielle De Rosa, with over two decades of financial expertise, was appointed as CFO. Meanwhile, the company resolved a federal lawsuit with a permanent injunction, impacting certain company activities. These strategic shifts come at a time of legal and leadership restructuring within Safety Shot, Inc.

Learn more about SHOT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.