Leadership Change at China Energy Storage Technology Development Limited

The latest announcement is out from Link-Asia International Medtech Group Ltd. ( (HK:1143) ).

China Energy Storage Technology Development Limited has announced a change in its executive leadership. Ms. Lin Xiaoshan has resigned from her position as executive director to focus on other business commitments, and Ms. Wu Jingjing has been appointed as her successor. Ms. Wu brings over a decade of experience in corporate publicity planning and marketing management, which is expected to enhance the company’s strategic communications and market presence. Her appointment is anticipated to support the company’s growth and strengthen its industry positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 894,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$94.2M

