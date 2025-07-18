LDG Invests in UK’s Largest Independent Parcel Network

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Logistics Development Group ( (GB:LDG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Logistics Development Group PLC (LDG) has invested £15 million in Framtid TopCo Limited, a holding company formed by DBAY Advisors Limited, to acquire a significant stake in The Alternative Parcels Company Ltd (APC), the UK’s largest independent parcel delivery network. This acquisition aligns with DBAY’s strategy to establish a new national transport and logistics platform in the UK, with William Stobart leading the initiative as CEO. The move is expected to strengthen LDG’s position in the logistics sector, leveraging APC’s unique network structure and expertise in overnight and niche parcel deliveries.

More about Logistics Development Group

Logistics Development Group PLC operates in the logistics industry, focusing on investments that enhance transport and logistics platforms. Its primary services include strategic investments in logistics companies, with a market focus on creating a national transport and logistics platform in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 594,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £62.76M

For an in-depth examination of LDG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue