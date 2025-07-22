LCNB Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 22, 2025, LCNB Corp. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with net earnings per share increasing by 24.2% in Q2 2025 compared to Q1 2025. The company’s net interest margin expanded to 3.47% from 2.86% a year earlier, driven by strategic balance sheet enhancements and stable interest rates. LCNB’s asset quality remained strong, and its non-interest income saw a notable rise due to gains from loan sales and increased fiduciary income. The company also benefited from recent acquisitions, which boosted its wealth and trust services. Despite a slight decrease in total assets and loans, LCNB’s shareholders’ equity grew, reflecting a robust financial position.

LCNB’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance, robust cash flow generation, and positive impact of recent corporate events. The valuation is attractive due to a reasonable P/E ratio and high dividend yield, while technical analysis indicates a neutral market position. The absence of earnings call data did not significantly affect the score.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company based in Lebanon, Ohio, operating through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank. The bank serves Southwest and South-Central Ohio, offering a wide range of personal and business banking services, including checking, savings, lending, investment services, and more. LCNB Corp. is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange under the symbol ‘LCNB.’

