LCM Executes Share Buyback, Enhances Capital Structure

Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LCM) has announced the repurchase of 17,495 of its ordinary shares at a price of 110 pence per share through Canaccord Genuity Limited on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its Share Buyback Programme initiated last year. Following the transaction, the total number of shares in issue and admitted to trading on AIM stands at 116,408,187, with Canaccord holding about 2.40% of the total. The company has stated it will continue to communicate further transactions related to the buyback programme.

