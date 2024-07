LBT Innovations Limited (AU:LBT) has released an update.

LBT Innovations Limited has announced the cessation of 75,000 options due to unmet conditions, effective 24th May 2024, along with 25,000 options set to expire on 26th August 2025. This development may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as it could signal changes in the company’s capital structure and future prospects.

