LBG Media Reports Strong FY25 Performance with Positive Outlook

LBG Media Plc ( (GB:LBG) ) has issued an update.

LBG Media Plc reported a strong financial performance for the fiscal year ending September 2025, with revenue and profit meeting expectations. The company achieved a 10% increase in revenue to £92.2 million and a 2% rise in adjusted EBITDA to £25 million. Growth was particularly strong in the U.S., driven by demand from global blue-chip brands. The company also saw a 13% increase in direct revenue, despite challenges from the previous year’s high comparator due to the European Championships. Indirect revenue grew by 2%, with social media platforms offsetting a decline in website revenues. The board remains optimistic about future growth, supported by a diversified model and strong audience engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LBG) stock is a Buy with a £114.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LBG Media Plc stock, see the GB:LBG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LBG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LBG is a Outperform.

LBG Media Plc’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its stock score, supported by positive technical indicators. However, the valuation is moderate, and the absence of a dividend yield may deter some investors. The lack of earnings call and corporate events data did not impact the score.

More about LBG Media Plc

LBG Media Plc is a leading social entertainment company that focuses on engaging young adults through digital content. The company operates across various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, X, YouTube, and TikTok, as well as its owned websites. It produces and distributes content through brands like LADbible and SPORTbible, catering to popular interests such as news, sports, and gaming. LBG Media generates revenue through direct content creation for advertisers and indirect revenue sharing with social media platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 66,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £209.1M

