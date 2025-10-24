Laxmi Dental Ltd. Announces Temporary Change in Compliance Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Laxmi Dental Ltd. ( (IN:LAXMIDENTL) ) has provided an update.

Laxmi Dental Ltd. announced the temporary cessation of Nupur Joshi as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer due to her maternity leave starting October 18, 2025. During her absence, CFO Dharmesh Dattani will assume responsibilities for corporate compliance and communication with the stock exchange, ensuring continuity in regulatory obligations.

More about Laxmi Dental Ltd.

Laxmi Dental Ltd. operates in the dental industry, focusing on providing dental products and services. The company is known for its market presence in dental exports and compliance with industry regulations.

Average Trading Volume: 84,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

