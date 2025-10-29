Laurentian Bank Reduces Prime Lending Rate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Laurentian Bank of Canada has announced a reduction in its prime lending rate, as well as that of B2B Bank, by 25 basis points from 4.70% to 4.45%, effective October 30, 2025. This move is likely to impact the bank’s operations by potentially increasing borrowing and stimulating economic activity, which may enhance its competitive positioning in the financial services industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:LB) stock is a Hold with a C$33.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Laurentian Bank stock, see the TSE:LB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LB is a Outperform.

Laurentian Bank’s strong financial performance and reasonable valuation are key strengths, supported by positive technical indicators. However, economic challenges reflected in the earnings call, such as revenue and income declines, slightly offset these strengths.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank specializes in commercial banking and low-cost banking services aimed at fostering prosperity for middle-class Canadians. The bank operates with approximately 2,800 employees and provides a wide range of financial services across Canada and the United States, managing $49.9 billion in balance sheet assets and $25.0 billion in assets under administration.

Average Trading Volume: 240,686

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.45B

