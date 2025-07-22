Latrobe Magnesium Limited to Quote New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Latrobe Magnesium Limited ( (AU:LMG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Latrobe Magnesium Limited has announced the application for quotation of 5,181,818 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with the issue date set for July 22, 2025. This move is part of the company’s Employee Acquisition Plan, which was approved by security holders in 2021, and is expected to support the company’s strategic goals by potentially increasing its market presence and operational capacity.

More about Latrobe Magnesium Limited

Latrobe Magnesium Limited operates in the materials industry, focusing on the production and supply of magnesium. The company is engaged in developing a magnesium production plant in Victoria, Australia, aiming to utilize a world-first process of extracting magnesium from fly ash, a waste product from brown coal power generation.

Average Trading Volume: 4,228,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$28.89M

