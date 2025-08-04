Latrobe Magnesium Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Latrobe Magnesium Limited ( (AU:LMG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Latrobe Magnesium Limited has announced the application for quotation of 2,727,273 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously announced transactions and could potentially enhance the company’s capital structure, facilitating further development in its magnesium production capabilities.

More about Latrobe Magnesium Limited

Latrobe Magnesium Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the production and supply of magnesium. It is involved in the development of magnesium production plants and aims to serve markets that require lightweight materials, such as the automotive and aerospace sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 4,139,176

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$39.48M

