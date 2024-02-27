Latitude Uranium Shareholders Approve ATHA Deal

Labrador Uranium Inc (TSE:LUR) has released an update.

Latitude Uranium Inc. has announced that its shareholders approved an arrangement with ATHA Energy Corp. with an overwhelming 99.62% of votes in favor. The approval came during a special meeting, moving the Company closer to finalizing the deal, pending court, stock exchange, and regulatory approvals. Additionally, due to a rise in uranium prices, Latitude Uranium met its contingent payment obligations for the Moran Lake project.

