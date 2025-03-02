Latitude Group Holdings Updates on Buy-Back Program

The latest announcement is out from Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LFS) ).

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back program. The company reported the purchase of 45 securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 13,758 securities bought back before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of Latitude’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Latitude Group Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 2.61%

Average Trading Volume: 44,439

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.23B

For detailed information about LFS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.