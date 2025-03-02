Latitude Group Holdings Updates on Buy-Back Program

The latest announcement is out from Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LFS) ).
Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back program. The company reported the purchase of 45 securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 13,758 securities bought back before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of Latitude’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
More about Latitude Group Holdings Ltd.
YTD Price Performance: 2.61%
Average Trading Volume: 44,439
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$1.23B
