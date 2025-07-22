Latitude Group Holdings to Announce 1H25 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LFS) ).

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd announced that it will release its financial results for the half-year ending June 30, 2025, on August 22, 2025. The company’s Managing Director and CEO, Bob Belan, along with CFO Guillaume Leger, will host a briefing to discuss the results. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the remainder of the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LFS) stock is a Sell with a A$0.95 price target.

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd is a financial services company based in Melbourne, Australia. It specializes in providing consumer finance solutions, including personal loans, credit cards, and insurance products, primarily targeting the Australian and New Zealand markets.

