Latent View Analytics Reports Robust Q2FY26 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Latent View Analytics Limited ( (IN:LATENTVIEW) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Latent View Analytics Limited reported strong financial results for the second quarter of FY26, with a 23.2% year-over-year revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.5%. The company’s financial services practice led the growth, supported by strong client demand, while the CPG and retail sectors also showed significant growth. The firm continues to focus on developing GenAI and Agentic AI solutions and has seen positive results from its Databricks practice. The acquisition of Decision Point has led to synergies in the CPG and retail business, enhancing near-shoring operations. The company plans to invest in R&D for its AI Center of Excellence and Databricks practice to maintain its competitive edge.

More about Latent View Analytics Limited

Latent View Analytics Limited is an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm. The company focuses on providing solutions in financial services, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and retail sectors, leveraging advanced AI strategies and data analytics to address enterprise challenges.

Average Trading Volume: 20,570

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 89.14B INR

For detailed information about LATENTVIEW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue