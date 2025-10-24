Latent View Analytics Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Latent View Analytics Limited ( (IN:LATENTVIEW) ) has issued an announcement.

Latent View Analytics Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results, prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards, were reviewed by independent auditors and approved by the company’s Board of Directors. This announcement indicates the company’s commitment to transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Latent View Analytics Limited

Latent View Analytics Limited operates in the analytics industry, providing data analytics and consulting services. The company focuses on delivering insights and solutions to enhance business decision-making processes.

Average Trading Volume: 20,570

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 89.14B INR

See more data about LATENTVIEW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue