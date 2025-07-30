LATAM Airlines Expands Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LATAM Airlines Group SA Sponsored ADR ( (LTM) ) has issued an update.

On July 30, 2025, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. announced an increase in the maximum percentage of shares to be acquired under its share repurchase program. Initially set to acquire up to 2.4% of outstanding shares, the company has now approved a maximum acquisition of up to 3.4% of its shares, amounting to 20,550,887,837 shares. This decision, made during the company’s Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on June 26, 2025, reflects LATAM’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value amidst ongoing market activities.

The most recent analyst rating on (LTM) stock is a Buy with a $38.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on LTM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LTM is a Outperform.

LATAM Airlines’ strong financial recovery and operational efficiency significantly contribute to its score. Positive technical indicators add to the stock’s appeal, though overbought conditions may pose short-term risks. The stock’s reasonable valuation further supports its investment potential.



More about LATAM Airlines Group SA Sponsored ADR

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. operates in the airline industry, providing air transportation services across Latin America. The company focuses on both passenger and cargo services, positioning itself as a leading airline in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 733,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.58B



