Lat66 Secures A$6 Million from Sale of Joint Venture Interest

DiscovEx Resources Limited ( (AU:LAT) ) has issued an update.

Latitude 66 Limited has announced the sale of its 17.5% interest in the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Joint Venture to Carnaby Resources for a total consideration of A$6 million. This transaction, which includes a cash payment and shares in Carnaby Resources, allows Lat66 to secure significant non-dilutive funding from a non-core asset, enabling the company to focus on advancing its exploration projects in Western Australia and Finland.

More about DiscovEx Resources Limited

Latitude 66 Limited, trading as Lat66, operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in projects in Western Australia and Finland, with a particular emphasis on copper and gold assets.

Average Trading Volume: 145,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.62M

