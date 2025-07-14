Larvotto Resources Plans $100 Million Bond for Hillgrove Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Larvotto Resources Limited ( (AU:LRV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Larvotto Resources Limited has engaged Clarksons Securities to arrange fixed income investor calls, potentially leading to the issuance of a USD-denominated senior secured bond worth approximately $100 million. The proceeds from this bond, along with existing funds, are intended to finance the re-start of the Hillgrove Antimony and Gold Project, which could significantly impact the company’s operations and market positioning.

More about Larvotto Resources Limited

Larvotto Resources Limited is a company focused on advancing its portfolio of mineral projects, which include the Hillgrove Gold-Antimony Project in New South Wales, the Mt Isa copper, gold, and cobalt project in Queensland, the Eyre multi-metals and lithium project in Western Australia, and a gold exploration project in New Zealand. The company is supported by a board with expertise in exploration, corporate finance, and ESG.

Average Trading Volume: 3,919,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$292.8M

Learn more about LRV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue