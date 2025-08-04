Larvotto Resources Completes Share Placement to Institutional Investors

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Larvotto Resources Limited ( (AU:LRV) ) has shared an announcement.

Larvotto Resources Limited, a company listed on the ASX under the ticker LRV, has completed the issuance of 56,667,325 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.68 per share. This placement was directed towards sophisticated and institutional investors and was executed without the need for disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. The company has confirmed compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and assured that no information has been excluded from continuous disclosure notices, ensuring transparency for investors.

More about Larvotto Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,894,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$336.5M

See more insights into LRV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue