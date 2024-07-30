Lark Distilling Raises $6.5M for Growth Strategy

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has announced the successful completion of a $6.5 million institutional placement, part of a larger $22.5 million equity raising effort. The placement, which saw shares issued at a slight discount, drew significant interest from existing and new investors, bolstering Lark’s ability to invest in brand and export growth strategies. Additionally, a Share Purchase Plan for eligible shareholders and a conditional placement requiring shareholder approval at an EGM are in the works.

For further insights into AU:LRK stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.