Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. reported a revenue decline of 15.8% and a decrease in net loss of 6.9% for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, as per its preliminary final report. The company’s net tangible assets per share also slightly decreased from the previous year. No dividends were paid, recommended, or declared during the period.

