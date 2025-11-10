Larimar Therapeutics Highlights Promising Friedreich’s Ataxia Data

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Larimar Therapeutics ( (LRMR) ) has provided an update.

On November 10, 2025, Larimar Therapeutics announced an updated slide presentation highlighting the potential of nomlabofusp as a treatment for Friedreich’s Ataxia. The open-label study data showed promising results, with participants achieving significant improvements in frataxin levels and clinical outcomes. Despite some cases of anaphylaxis, the therapy was generally well tolerated, prompting Larimar to adjust its dosing regimen to mitigate risks. The company aims to submit a Biologics License Application by Q2 2026, seeking accelerated approval based on these results, which could position nomlabofusp as the first disease-modifying therapy for this condition.

The most recent analyst rating on (LRMR) stock is a Buy with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Larimar Therapeutics stock, see the LRMR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LRMR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LRMR is a Neutral.

Larimar Therapeutics’ stock score reflects its early-stage biotech status with high R&D costs, no consistent revenue, and reliance on equity financing. Despite positive short-term technical indicators suggesting upward momentum, the lack of profitability and a negative P/E ratio weigh heavily on the stock. Valuation concerns and the absence of earnings call insights further impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on LRMR stock, click here.

More about Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. operates within the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of therapies for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential disease-modifying therapy for Friedreich’s Ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disorder.

Average Trading Volume: 2,591,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $296.1M

For detailed information about LRMR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue