Laopu Gold Completes Successful Placement of New H Shares

Laopu Gold Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6181) ) has issued an announcement.

Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the placement of 3,711,800 new H Shares under a General Mandate, representing approximately 2.59% of the H Shares in issue. This placement, which was completed on October 30, 2025, at a price of HK$732.49 per H Share, involved not less than six independent placees, none of whom became substantial shareholders. The successful placement slightly altered the company’s shareholding structure, increasing the total number of shares in issue and enhancing the company’s capital base.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6181) stock is a Hold with a HK$739.00 price target.

More about Laopu Gold Co. Ltd. Class H

Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the gold industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of gold products, with its shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,669,407

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$115.3B

