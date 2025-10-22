Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. Proposes Amendments to Articles of Association

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Laopu Gold Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6181) ) is now available.

Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association, aligning with the latest guidelines from the China Securities Regulatory Commission. These changes are pending approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting, potentially impacting the company’s governance structure and shareholder communications.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6181) stock is a Hold with a HK$821.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Laopu Gold Co. Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6181 Stock Forecast page.

More about Laopu Gold Co. Ltd. Class H

Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the gold industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and focuses on gold production and related activities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,769,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$137.8B

