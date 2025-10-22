Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. Announces New Board and Supervisory Committee Elections

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Laopu Gold Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6181) ) has shared an update.

Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. has announced the proposed election of a new session of both its Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee due to the expiration of their current terms. The company plans to elect four executive directors and three independent non-executive directors for the Board, as well as two non-employee representative supervisors and one employee representative supervisor for the Supervisory Committee. These elections are set to be approved at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting, with the new terms lasting three years. The announcement reflects the company’s adherence to governance practices and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its operational stability and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6181) stock is a Hold with a HK$821.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Laopu Gold Co. Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6181 Stock Forecast page.

More about Laopu Gold Co. Ltd. Class H

Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the gold industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on gold mining and related activities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,769,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$137.8B

Learn more about 6181 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue