LanzaTech Global Delays Annual Report Filing

LanzaTech Global ( (LNZA) ) has released a notification of late filing.

LanzaTech Global, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to the company’s ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at streamlining business priorities and improving cost structures, which have required significant management resources. LanzaTech anticipates filing the report no later than the 15th calendar day following the prescribed due date. The company expects significant changes in its financial results, including a decrease in revenue and cost of revenues, and an increase in operating expenses compared to the previous fiscal year. These expectations are preliminary and subject to change. The notification was signed by Joseph Blasko, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, indicating ongoing compliance efforts.

More about LanzaTech Global

YTD Price Performance: -84.88%

Average Trading Volume: 2,356,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $42.23M

