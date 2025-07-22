Lantheus Completes Acquisition of Life Molecular Imaging

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lantheus ( (LNTH) ) has issued an update.

On July 21, 2025, Lantheus completed its acquisition of Life Molecular Imaging Limited, enhancing its capabilities in Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics with the addition of Neuraceq, an F-18 PET imaging agent. The acquisition, valued at $350 million, strengthens Lantheus’s international presence and R&D capabilities. Additionally, Dr. Ludger Dinkelborg, former CEO of Life Molecular Imaging, was appointed as Lantheus’s Head of Research and Development, effective August 1, 2025, to lead various strategic areas, including Clinical Development and AI/Biomarkers Solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (LNTH) stock is a Buy with a $125.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lantheus stock, see the LNTH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LNTH is a Outperform.

Lantheus’s overall stock score of 71 reflects strong financial performance and reasonable valuation, tempered by bearish technical signals and mixed earnings call sentiment. The company’s strategic focus and growth potential are noteworthy, but competitive pressures and reduced guidance pose challenges.

More about Lantheus

Lantheus is a leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, providing innovative solutions for nearly 70 years to help clinicians diagnose and treat diseases. Headquartered in Massachusetts, with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, and Sweden, Lantheus is committed to advancing patient care through its radiopharmaceutical products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,210,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $4.86B

