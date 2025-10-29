Landstar System Reports Q3 2025 Earnings with Strategic Adjustments

Landstar System Inc ( (LSTR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Landstar System Inc presented to its investors.

Landstar System, Inc., headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions, specializing in safe and specialized transportation services through a network of agents, third-party capacity providers, and employees.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Landstar System, Inc. revealed a slight decline in revenue to $1,205 million from $1,214 million in the same quarter of 2024. The company also reported a significant drop in earnings per share (EPS) to $0.56 from $1.41, primarily due to non-cash, non-recurring impairment charges.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a gross profit of $111 million and a variable contribution of $170 million, both showing a marginal decrease from the previous year. Notably, Landstar experienced growth in its unsided/platform equipment services and a sequential increase in its BCO truck count for the first time since early 2022. The company also continued its shareholder return initiatives, repurchasing shares and declaring a quarterly dividend.

The strategic review conducted during the quarter led to impairment charges totaling $30.1 million, affecting goodwill, transportation management systems, and a non-controlling equity investment. These charges significantly impacted the EPS, but the adjusted EPS, excluding these charges, was reported at $1.22.

Looking ahead, Landstar’s management remains focused on leveraging its strengths in unsided/platform business and maintaining a strong emphasis on safety and service quality to navigate future market cycles. The company’s robust balance sheet and strategic initiatives position it for potential growth in the upcoming periods.

