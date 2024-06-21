Landsea Green Unveils New Board Structure

Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. (HK:0106) has released an update.

Landsea Green Management Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, with Mr. Tian Ming serving as the Chairman. The company has established four Board committees – Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Environmental, Social and Governance – each chaired by a designated member to oversee various aspects of the firm’s operations. This new governance structure aims to bolster the company’s management and strategic oversight.

