Landrich Holding Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

An update from Landrich Holding Limited ( (HK:2132) ) is now available.

Landrich Holding Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Landrich Holding Limited

Landrich Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with a focus on its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,819,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$270.4M

