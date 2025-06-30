Landbay Inc. Delays Annual Report Filing

Landbay ( (LNBY) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Landbay Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending March 31, 2025. The primary reason for the delay is the company’s inability to obtain the necessary financial information required to complete the annual report without unreasonable effort or expense. Landbay anticipates submitting the filing within the extension period allowed. The company does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. Landbay is committed to maintaining compliance, with the notification signed by CEO Chunyang Liu.

