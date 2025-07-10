Land Securities Group PLC Reports Successful AGM with Strong Shareholder Support

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Land Securities Group plc REIT ( (GB:LAND) ).

Land Securities Group PLC announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, held on July 10, 2025. The resolutions included the approval of the 2025 Annual Report, the election and re-election of directors, and the authorization for the company to make market purchases of its own shares. The high approval rates for resolutions indicate strong shareholder support, which could positively impact the company’s governance and strategic initiatives. The meeting saw a 79.31% turnout, reflecting active shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LAND) stock is a Buy with a £750.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Land Securities Group plc REIT stock, see the GB:LAND Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LAND is a Neutral.

Land Securities Group plc is positioned well for future growth with strong financial fundamentals and a positive outlook from recent earnings calls and corporate events. However, technical indicators suggest caution in the short term due to bearish momentum.

More about Land Securities Group plc REIT

Land Securities Group PLC is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United Kingdom, primarily engaged in property development and investment. The company focuses on commercial properties, including offices, retail spaces, and mixed-use developments, catering to a diverse range of clients and stakeholders in the real estate market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,895,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.39B

