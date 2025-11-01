Lancor Holdings Wins Supreme Court Ruling, Impacting Property Valuation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Lancor Holdings Limited ( (IN:LANCORHOL) ).

Lancor Holdings Limited, a company involved in a legal dispute, has received a favorable ruling from the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India regarding Civil Appeals Nos. 10074-10075 of 2024. The court’s decision allows the company to proceed with its claims, potentially impacting its financial standing as the guideline value of the property in question is approximately ₹139 crores, with an estimated market value of around ₹190 crores, subject to market conditions and independent valuation.

More about Lancor Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 28,895

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 2.02B INR

