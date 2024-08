Lancashire Holdings (GB:LRE) has released an update.

Lancashire Holdings Limited disclosed that Michael Dawson, a Non-Executive Director, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 10,000 common shares at £6.10 each, now holding a total of 35,000 shares. This transaction, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, slightly bolsters Dawson’s ownership to 0.0143% of the company’s Total Voting Rights.

For further insights into GB:LRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.