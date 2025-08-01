Lakeside Holding Faces Nasdaq Delisting Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Lakeside Holding Limited ( (LSH) ).

On July 28, 2025, Lakeside Holding Limited received a notice from Nasdaq for failing to meet the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for its common stock, based on the closing bid price over the previous 30 consecutive business days. The company has until January 26, 2026, to regain compliance, with the possibility of a second compliance period if needed. The notice does not immediately affect the stock’s listing, and the company is considering options like a reverse stock split to address the issue.

Spark’s Take on LSH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LSH is a Underperform.

Lakeside Holding Limited’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its poor financial performance, characterized by high leverage and negative profitability. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation metrics highlight unprofitability. The recent corporate event of regaining Nasdaq compliance is positive but does not significantly alter the overall risk profile.

More about Lakeside Holding Limited

Average Trading Volume: 27,340

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

