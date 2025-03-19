Lakeside Holding Announces Board Resignations and Appointments

Lakeside Holding Limited ( (LSH) ) has issued an announcement.

On March 14, 2025, Lakeside Holding Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Henry Liu as chairman and board member, and Mr. Shuai Li as a board member. Both resignations were not due to any disagreements with the company. Mr. Liu will continue as CEO, while Mr. Long (Leo) Yi, CFO, and Mr. Lan Su, COO, have been appointed as new board members.

More about Lakeside Holding Limited

YTD Price Performance: -55.26%

Average Trading Volume: 208,731

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

