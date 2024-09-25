Lake Resources Embraces Corporate Governance Transparency

Lake Resources N.L. (AU:LKE) has released an update.

Lake Resources N.L., a company adhering to corporate governance principles, has disclosed its governance statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2024, available in pages 121 to 137 of their annual report. The statement, current as of 25 September 2024, details the company’s compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations and is fully approved by the board. Their detailed governance disclosures can be located through the provided key in their annual report and on their website.

