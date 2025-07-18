Lai Sun Garment Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Lai Sun Garment (International) ( (HK:0191) ) is now available.

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited has updated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee to align with the latest amendments to the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Committee is responsible for reviewing the board’s structure, identifying suitable director candidates, assessing the independence of non-executive directors, and making recommendations on board appointments and diversity policies. This update aims to enhance the company’s governance and ensure its board composition supports its corporate strategy.

More about Lai Sun Garment (International)

Average Trading Volume: 37,379

Current Market Cap: HK$521.2M

For a thorough assessment of 0191 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue