Lai Sun Garment Reports Interim Losses for Subsidiaries

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited, through its subsidiaries Lai Sun Development Company Limited, eSun Holdings Limited, and Lai Fung Holdings Limited, operates in various sectors including entertainment, media, and property development. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In the recent unaudited interim results for the six months ended January 31, 2025, eSun Holdings reported a consolidated turnover of approximately HK$355.36 million and a consolidated loss of approximately HK$42.60 million. Similarly, Lai Fung Holdings reported a consolidated turnover of approximately HK$647.77 million and a consolidated loss of approximately HK$163.99 million. Both subsidiaries did not declare any dividends for the period, indicating a challenging financial performance.

