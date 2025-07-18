Lai Sun Garment Announces Changes to Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Lai Sun Garment (International) ( (HK:0191) ) is now available.

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited has announced changes in the composition of its Nomination Committee, effective from 18 July 2025. Madam U Po Chu, an executive Director, and Mr. Leung Shu Yin, William, an independent non-executive Director, have been appointed as members. The committee now includes one member of a different gender and maintains a majority of independent non-executive Directors. This change reflects the company’s commitment to diversity and independent oversight in its governance structure.

More about Lai Sun Garment (International)

Average Trading Volume: 37,379

Current Market Cap: HK$521.2M

Learn more about 0191 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

