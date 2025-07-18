Lai Sun Development Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lai Sun Development Co ( (HK:0488) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lai Sun Development Co. has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee to align with updated Listing Rules effective from July 2025. The committee’s responsibilities include reviewing the board’s structure and diversity, assessing director independence, and making recommendations on board appointments and succession planning, which are crucial for maintaining effective governance and strategic alignment.

