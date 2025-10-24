Lai Sun Development Co Reports Reduced Annual Loss Amid Strategic Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lai Sun Development Co ( (HK:0488) ) has provided an announcement.

Lai Sun Development Co reported a net loss of HK$2,874.3 million for the year ending July 31, 2025, an improvement from the previous year’s loss. The decrease in loss was attributed to reduced impairments and depreciation, lower finance costs, and resilient rental income from investment properties. However, property sales declined significantly, and the company faced increased losses from joint ventures. Despite challenging conditions, the company managed to narrow segment losses in non-property businesses through closures and lease renegotiations. The company is actively negotiating asset disposals to enhance liquidity, with potential proceeds of HK$4,500 million if successful.

Lai Sun Development Co is a company involved in property development and investment, hotel operations, and media and entertainment. The company focuses on markets in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, with a diverse portfolio including investment properties, hotels, and media ventures.

