Lai Sun Development Announces Board Composition and Roles

Lai Sun Development Co ( (HK:0488) ) has shared an announcement.

Lai Sun Development Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes a total of nine directors. The announcement details the roles and functions of each director, highlighting their involvement in various board committees such as the Audit Committee, Executive Committee, Nomination Committee, and Remuneration Committee. This update provides stakeholders with a clear understanding of the leadership structure and governance at Lai Sun Development, which may influence the company’s strategic direction and operational decisions.

