Lai Si Enterprise Holding Limited Reports Strong Financial Recovery in 2024

Lai Si Enterprise Holding Limited reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company achieved a 136% increase in revenue to MOP 208,136 thousand and a 236.3% rise in gross profit to MOP 49,508 thousand. This positive financial turnaround resulted in a profit attributable to owners of MOP 24,099 thousand, compared to a loss in the previous year. The board has proposed a final dividend, reflecting the company’s strengthened financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Lai Si Enterprise Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the construction and engineering industry. The company is primarily focused on providing interior fitting-out, renovation, and maintenance services in Macau.

