Lahontan Gold Corp. Launches New Drilling Program at Santa Fe Mine

Lahontan Gold Corp. ( (TSE:LG) ) has shared an update.

Lahontan Gold Corp. has commenced a new drilling program at its Santa Fe Mine in Nevada, utilizing a reverse-circulation drill rig to upgrade and expand gold and silver resources. This initiative is part of the company’s strategy to transition from resource definition to mine planning and permitting by 2026, which could enhance its operational capabilities and market position.

More about Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company focusing on gold and silver properties in Nevada’s Walker Lane. Its flagship project, the Santa Fe Mine, has a history of significant gold and silver production and is being advanced towards production with updated economic assessments and exploration plans.

Average Trading Volume: 1,927,705

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$45.58M

