Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSE:LG) has released an update.

Lahontan Gold Corp has announced that its founder, Kimberly Ann, has been appointed as the Executive Chair of the company. Additionally, the firm is addressing the situation regarding the block of common shares held by Victoria Gold Corp, which is currently under a court-ordered receivership, to ensure an orderly sale and protect shareholder interests.

For further insights into TSE:LG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.